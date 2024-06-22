Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 31,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 263,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

VEU stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $60.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.26.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

