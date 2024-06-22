Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $530,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in American Tower by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in American Tower by 22.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in American Tower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 82,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,207,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in American Tower by 2.1% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $194.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.08 and a 200 day moving average of $195.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMT. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.91.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

