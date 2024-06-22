Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,312 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 15,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $561.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $536.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $541.73. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $453.96 and a one year high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

