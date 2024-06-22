Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,333 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,937 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $769,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Shell by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its position in Shell by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,417,326 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,871 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $22,628,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $1,306,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

SHEL stock opened at $69.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.60. Shell plc has a one year low of $58.14 and a one year high of $74.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.74%.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

