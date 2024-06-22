Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 152 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $96.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $119.50.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.21.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

