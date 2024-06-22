Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 175 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,647,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, FBN Securities raised shares of CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.62.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $20,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,508 shares in the company, valued at $97,003,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $20,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,003,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,742 shares of company stock worth $57,672,688 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.4 %

CRWD opened at $380.63 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $394.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $332.62 and a 200-day moving average of $308.56. The stock has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a PE ratio of 718.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

