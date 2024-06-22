Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,812 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 253.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $68.12 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.01 and a 12 month high of $70.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.77 and a 200-day moving average of $66.68. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

