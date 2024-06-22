Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 5,272 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $860,010,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $671,392,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,993 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% in the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,527 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 53.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,120,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,620 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $165.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.23 and its 200-day moving average is $161.48. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $169.80. The firm has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

