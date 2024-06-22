Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 8,869 Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,869 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average of $33.34. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $36.63.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

