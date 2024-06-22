Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 900 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,045,000 after acquiring an additional 16,265 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 246,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,455,000 after acquiring an additional 10,549 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36,284 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $197.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.64. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $145.94 and a 52-week high of $199.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

