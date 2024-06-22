Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,333,000 after buying an additional 237,006 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,918,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,308,000 after acquiring an additional 92,345 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,871,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,969,000 after purchasing an additional 63,473 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,698,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,644,000 after purchasing an additional 225,697 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,938 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $110.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $114.60. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

