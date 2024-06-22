Perpetual Ltd Buys Shares of 3,850 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $634,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 129,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after buying an additional 32,125 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 25,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,880,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.86.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CPT opened at $109.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.39. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $114.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.98%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

