Perpetual Ltd Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 22.2% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.1% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 14,708 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 282.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,354 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $326,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $326,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,539 shares of company stock worth $3,089,969 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $139.06 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

