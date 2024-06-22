Perpetual Ltd Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Perpetual Ltd lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 98.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 590,860 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $827,370,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,842,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479,642 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $154,517,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB opened at $39.71 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on USB

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.