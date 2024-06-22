Perpetual Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,178 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total transaction of $1,394,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,302.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total transaction of $582,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,723.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total value of $1,394,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,302.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,728 shares of company stock valued at $36,072,597. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on UTHR. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.22.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $316.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.43. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $317.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

