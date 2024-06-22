Perpetual Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Perpetual Ltd lessened its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 99.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 140,872 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,268 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,898 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $15,974,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 10.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $430,670,000 after buying an additional 211,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $271.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.12. The company has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $286.87.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.