Perpetual Ltd Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Perpetual Ltd cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 509,113 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 500,753 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $74,715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,283 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $230.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.69 and its 200-day moving average is $213.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $244.41.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $221.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.30.

View Our Latest Report on AXP

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.