PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 251 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Zscaler by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Zscaler by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $258.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.21.

Zscaler Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ZS stock opened at $179.55 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.59 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.06 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.