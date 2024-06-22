PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 5,206 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDU. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 92.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 86,794 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 48.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,585,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,799 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 32.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,301,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,484,000 after acquiring an additional 316,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rob L. Johnson bought 36,291 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $923,968.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,639.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDU. StockNews.com raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Argus raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average is $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.42%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Featured Stories

