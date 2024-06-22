PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,679 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 2,509.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 335,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,850,000 after buying an additional 322,523 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,902,000 after buying an additional 258,160 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 522,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,142,000 after buying an additional 167,120 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,303,000 after buying an additional 141,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 302,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 135,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of HMC stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.55. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $36.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Honda Motor

Honda Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.