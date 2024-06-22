PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,066,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 263,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 73,401 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.79.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 0.7 %

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.62.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.