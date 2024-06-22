PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 12,022.2% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $36.98.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

