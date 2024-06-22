PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,189 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 107,959,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,854,000 after purchasing an additional 917,330 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,105,000 after purchasing an additional 295,162 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,432,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,596,000 after purchasing an additional 285,662 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 274,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 206,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 298.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 176,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on EQNR shares. StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of EQNR opened at $27.53 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $85.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $25.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

