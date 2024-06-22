PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Stock Performance

HLN stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $8.96.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 9.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.