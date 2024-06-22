PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $1,894,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,101.1% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 69,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after buying an additional 63,810 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,079,000 after buying an additional 38,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $275.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.22. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $171.30 and a 52 week high of $286.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.25.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.