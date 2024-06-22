Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading Up 3.9%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.72. 1,767,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 5,183,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.48.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 38,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 10.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,833,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 273,479 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 288,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 116,207 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 18.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the period. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.