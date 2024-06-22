PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. Sells 24 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 0.8% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LLY opened at $884.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $798.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $727.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $434.34 and a 52 week high of $905.45.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 762,804 shares of company stock worth $648,109,138. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $803.50.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

