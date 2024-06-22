ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Up to $38.46

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.46, but opened at $39.94. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $40.41, with a volume of 478,096 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Silver Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average of $30.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter worth about $3,995,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $817,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 121.3% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 49,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 27,352 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

