Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.70 and last traded at $18.79. 17,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 664,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PRTA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Prothena from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Prothena Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 193.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Prothena by 26.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in Prothena by 99.7% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,001,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,804,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Prothena by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,125,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,873,000 after acquiring an additional 54,728 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Prothena by 7,751.9% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Prothena by 8.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

