Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Public Storage by 8.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $849,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 615.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $291.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.63. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $312.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.22.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

