Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
PMM opened at $6.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $6.42.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.
