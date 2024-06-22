Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

PMM opened at $6.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $6.42.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.