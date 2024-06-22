Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Shares in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at $1,698,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Ternium by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,117,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,481,000 after purchasing an additional 91,629 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Ternium by 277.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 196,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 144,171 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in Ternium by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 958,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,696,000 after purchasing an additional 66,082 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium during the 4th quarter worth about $1,328,000. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ternium alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ternium from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ternium from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Ternium Price Performance

NYSE:TX opened at $36.73 on Friday. Ternium S.A. has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $45.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.71.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.54. Ternium had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.