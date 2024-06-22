Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,912,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,759,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,798,000 after acquiring an additional 137,668 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,227,000 after purchasing an additional 193,444 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,425,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,259,000 after purchasing an additional 137,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 22.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,283,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,089,000 after purchasing an additional 235,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MAN opened at $72.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 74.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $88.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 317.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas raised ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

