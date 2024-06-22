Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 256.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,123,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,125,000 after purchasing an additional 44,774 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,100,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,402,000 after purchasing an additional 116,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,387,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,763,000 after purchasing an additional 66,362 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,064,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,329,000 after purchasing an additional 377,766 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,607,000 after purchasing an additional 71,930 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VAC stock opened at $85.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.78 and a fifty-two week high of $133.99.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.22.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

