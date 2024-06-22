Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $661,000 in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRST. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Primis Financial during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 112.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 24,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Primis Financial by 77.0% in the third quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 24,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Primis Financial stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $235.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $13.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

