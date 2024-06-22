Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 82.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,944 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,503,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 265,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,697,000 after acquiring an additional 42,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $3,014,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,440,130.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $130,242.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,281 shares in the company, valued at $13,953,476.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $3,014,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,440,130.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,669. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $289.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

PEN opened at $178.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 6.12. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.59 and a twelve month high of $348.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.68.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $278.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.94 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.52%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

