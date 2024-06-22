Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 14,172 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,172 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ScanSource in the third quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.10 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brandy Ford sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $59,216.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,689.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ScanSource news, CAO Brandy Ford sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $59,216.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,689.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Hayden sold 3,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $164,807.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,811.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,123 shares of company stock worth $1,565,186 in the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

