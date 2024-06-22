Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 18,658 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 18,658 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,809 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,034,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 8.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 30,091 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IART opened at $29.51 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.02, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $368.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.63%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

In related news, Chairman Stuart Essig acquired 52,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $1,499,742.09. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 487,922 shares in the company, valued at $13,900,897.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

