Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 5,400 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Centerra Gold worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,389 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:CGAU opened at $6.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $305.88 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGAU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

