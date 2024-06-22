RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Stake Boosted by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,109 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.65% of RB Global worth $79,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in RB Global by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in RB Global by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in RB Global by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in RB Global by 9.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RBA. CIBC began coverage on shares of RB Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $77.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average is $71.24. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.09 and a 52-week high of $81.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 65.06%.

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $647,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,104 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $293,360.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,724.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $647,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,867 shares of company stock worth $3,370,272. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

