RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
RBC Bearings Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RBCP opened at $123.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.31. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $101.97 and a one year high of $133.34.
RBC Bearings Company Profile
