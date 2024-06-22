REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Down 5.3%

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $11.56. Approximately 47,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 623,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RGNX shares. SVB Leerink raised REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on REGENXBIO from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.58.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.52 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 299.96% and a negative return on equity of 70.72%. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at REGENXBIO

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $272,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,422,156.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,551,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,901,000 after acquiring an additional 790,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,876,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,756,000 after buying an additional 436,043 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth $6,146,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter worth $5,268,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 227,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 120,929 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

