Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) was down 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $114.06 and last traded at $114.79. Approximately 109,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 559,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 501.30, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at $27,456,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at $27,456,162.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 206.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 19.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

