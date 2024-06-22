ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 94,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,209,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,743,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,052,229,000 after buying an additional 173,635 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $205.44 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $229.97. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.26.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RMD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $209,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,104,459.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,151 shares of company stock worth $6,666,409. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.