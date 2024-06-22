Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $317,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,051 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,566,055,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Salesforce by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $207,756,000 after purchasing an additional 194,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.3 %

Salesforce stock opened at $245.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.32. The company has a market cap of $237.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total transaction of $1,287,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,439,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total transaction of $1,287,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,439,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,011.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 575,989 shares of company stock valued at $160,340,775. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

