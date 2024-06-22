Ridgewood Investments LLC Invests $209,000 in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Waters by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 7.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE WAT opened at $290.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $318.28 and its 200-day moving average is $323.95. Waters Co. has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $367.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity at Waters

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.57 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waters news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at $550,283.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAT

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.