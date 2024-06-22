Rise Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,856 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NYSE:TAK opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $16.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.