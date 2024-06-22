Rise Advisors LLC Buys 88 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 131.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.76.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE DRI opened at $153.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.69 and a 200-day moving average of $159.64. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

