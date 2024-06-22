Rise Advisors LLC Takes Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 7.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $534,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 74.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 312,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 67.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,133,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE GPK opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Stories

