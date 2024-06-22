Rostislav Christov Raykov Acquires 7,200 Shares of Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,088.00.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 26,500 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,400.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 20,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 126,200 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$194,348.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 9,100 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,468.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 18,800 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,320.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 50,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 200,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$322,000.00.

Lavras Gold Price Performance

Lavras Gold stock opened at C$1.65 on Friday. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.21 and a 1 year high of C$1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 10.09.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

